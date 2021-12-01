Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 345,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $62,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $185.73. 131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,029. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.94. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.