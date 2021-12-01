Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 689,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,602 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. 187,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,144,187. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

