Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after buying an additional 211,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after buying an additional 200,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $318.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.54.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

