Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $97.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

