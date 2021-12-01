Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.69% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,523,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

