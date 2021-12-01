Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Cut by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.1% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,360. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.94 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

