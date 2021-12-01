Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:VTC)

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 578.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter.

