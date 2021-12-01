Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the October 31st total of 818,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.
