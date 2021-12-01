Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the October 31st total of 818,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

