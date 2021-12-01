Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by blooom inc.

blooom inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 10.7% of blooom inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. blooom inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,953,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $4,750,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

