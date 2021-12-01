Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Reduced by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.58 on Wednesday, hitting $237.03. 19,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,215. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.54 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

