Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of BNDW opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.17 and a 1 year high of $82.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.18.

