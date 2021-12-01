Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.36 and a 52 week high of $145.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.76.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

