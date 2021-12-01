Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at $2,281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 174.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 346,747 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $30.56.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.