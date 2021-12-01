Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at $2,281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 174.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 346,747 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $30.56.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.