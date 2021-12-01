VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Up 140.0% in November

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of VACNY stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.00.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

