Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Sells $28,816.00 in Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margaret Echerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Margaret Echerd sold 1,801 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $16,389.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,609,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,598,809. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 111.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vaxart by 447.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter worth $75,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VXRT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

