Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.880-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $478 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.54 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.690-$3.690 EPS.

VEEV traded down $10.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,127. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.86, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.34. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.11.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,318. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.