Verge (XVG) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $374.91 million and $12.74 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.51 or 0.00359921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,487,554,438 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

