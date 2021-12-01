Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares raised Vermilion Energy from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.83.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$12.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

