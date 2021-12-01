Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s share price rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $200.00 and last traded at $198.90. Approximately 67,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,958,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.94.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after buying an additional 37,937 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

