Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCCTF remained flat at $$14.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Victoria has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.87.

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

