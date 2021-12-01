VIG (VIG) Price Hits $0.0010

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. VIG has a market cap of $845,252.51 and approximately $1,422.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,578,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.