Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,954,370 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,575,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 3.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $38.07. 249,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,195,898. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

