Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $415.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.06 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

