Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Purchases 1,305 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.78. The company had a trading volume of 88,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,747. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

