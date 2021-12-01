VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Down 57.0% in November

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the October 31st total of 122,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTSI shares. Maxim Group raised shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VirTra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VirTra by 109.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VirTra in the first quarter worth $107,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in VirTra in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VirTra by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

VTSI opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.93. VirTra has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $12.19.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. VirTra had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

