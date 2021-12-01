Virtu Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 59,948 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,256% compared to the average volume of 2,544 call options.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of -0.33.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

