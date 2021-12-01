Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $55,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIO. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 145,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 98,311 shares in the last quarter.

AIO stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.60. 83,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,180. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

