Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Up to $105.92

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.92, but opened at $111.45. Visteon shares last traded at $111.08, with a volume of 1,642 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on VC shares. Bank of America lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Visteon by 231.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its position in Visteon by 88.7% during the second quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Visteon by 10.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Visteon by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

