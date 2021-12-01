Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Down 8%

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO)’s stock price traded down 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.01. 9,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 961,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

In related news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

