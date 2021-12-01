Vivid Coin (VIVID) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vivid Coin has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $10,401.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00065143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00094388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,725.15 or 0.08052088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,163.52 or 0.99116052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021578 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

