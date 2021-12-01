Vivid Financial Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,295 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $170,128.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,996 shares of company stock worth $25,373,104. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

