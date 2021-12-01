Vivid Financial Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,656,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,805,000 after buying an additional 85,081 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 274.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.06. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $54.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.