Vivid Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $1,071,392.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 734,740 shares of company stock worth $118,586,435. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NET stock opened at $188.24 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

