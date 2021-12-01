Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.