Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $587,000 Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Adient by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 60,909 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth $1,850,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Adient by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 513,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 107,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adient by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.04. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

