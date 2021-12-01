Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $587,000 Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Adient by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 60,909 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth $1,850,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Adient by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 513,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 107,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adient by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:ADNT opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.04. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13.
ADNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Adient Profile
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.
