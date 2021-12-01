Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,055,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

NYSE:MA opened at $321.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.73 and its 200 day moving average is $358.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $310.11 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.13, for a total value of $29,311,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 556,634 shares of company stock worth $186,287,137. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

