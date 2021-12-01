Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 357 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after buying an additional 786,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $198.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

