VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.190-$7.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.83 billion-$12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.81 billion.VMware also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.960-$1.960 EPS.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.18.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $116.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.