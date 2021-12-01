VMware (NYSE:VMW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $113.94

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $113.94 and last traded at $114.52, with a volume of 95346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.18.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in VMware by 27.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at about $108,196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of VMware by 5.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,320,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $196,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VMware by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $295,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

