Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,524,270 shares of company stock valued at $51,485,939. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vonage by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vonage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vonage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 161,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. 193,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

