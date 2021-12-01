Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 143.0% from the October 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

NYSE:IHD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,163. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.