Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $195.59 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $193.52. 18,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,906. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $134.53 and a 52 week high of $210.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

