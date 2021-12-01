Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NYSE WNC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.62. 8,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,257. The stock has a market cap of $871.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wabash National by 75.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

