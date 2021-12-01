Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Short Interest Update

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

WACLY opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.51. Wacoal has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.35.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

