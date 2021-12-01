Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Short Interest Update

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
WACLY opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.51. Wacoal has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.35.
