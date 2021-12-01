Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.22 and its 200-day moving average is $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $392.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock worth $689,307,131. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

