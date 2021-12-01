Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.55

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 165.80 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £704.42 million and a P/E ratio of 4.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 154.19. Warehouse REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 110.50 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.79 ($2.22). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 37,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £60,149.60 ($78,585.84).

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

