Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY remained flat at $$2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.00. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

