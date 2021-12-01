Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of WDH stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Waterdrop has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waterdrop stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Waterdrop worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

