Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) & Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Head-To-Head Review

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Waterdrop alerts:

0.3% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Fanhua shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Waterdrop and Fanhua, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fanhua 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterdrop presently has a consensus price target of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 662.22%. Given Waterdrop’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Fanhua.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waterdrop and Fanhua’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $464.05 million 12.74 -$101.74 million N/A N/A Fanhua $500.86 million 1.37 $41.11 million $0.82 15.61

Fanhua has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and Fanhua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A Fanhua 8.66% 15.62% 9.94%

Summary

Fanhua beats Waterdrop on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc. engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products. The Insurance Brokerage segment markets and sells commercial lines of property and casualty insurance products; group life insurance products; liability; insurance products; and credit insurance products to corporate clients. The Claims Adjusting segment provides claims adjusting services to self-insured entities or insurance companies. The company was founded by Yin An Hu and Qiu Ping Lai in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.