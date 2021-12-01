Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,631.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,420 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,004,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69.

